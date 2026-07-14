Chirag Veer Singh Sarao Becomes 1st Keshdhari Sikh American To Join US Air Force Academy | File Pic

Chirag Veer Singh Sarao has become the first Keshdhari Sikh American to join the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, according to the American Sikh Council.

A Keshdhari Sikh maintains unshorn hair (kesh) and a beard as articles of faith. Sarao was appointed to the academy on April 4 and was granted a religious accommodation on June 20, allowing him to serve while keeping his articles of faith and preserving his religious identity.

Began training on June 24

Sarao officially joined the US Air Force Academy on June 24, the academy's In-Processing Day (I-Day), and is currently undergoing a six-week boot camp.

Before joining the academy, he received full scholarships from both the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and the Naval ROTC. He was also offered admission to the University of Southern California and the University of Washington.

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Strong academic and leadership credentials

According to the American Sikh Council, Sarao has an impressive academic record. He is an Eagle Scout, holds a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo and competed on his school's varsity water polo team.

The US Air Force Academy, one of the five federal service academies, is located in Colorado Springs. It offers undergraduate education alongside military and leadership training, with graduates commissioned as second lieutenants in the US Air Force or the US Space Force.