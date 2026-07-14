FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Grips Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar Allows Hotels And Restaurants To Stay Open Till 3.30 AM | X

Bengaluru, July 14: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has provided major relief to the football fans in the state as the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final stages. The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals are set to begin with a blockbuster clash between France and Spain on July 14. The two European giants will battle for a place in the final, with the match scheduled to kick off at 12.30 am IST on Wednesday, July 15.

Ahead of the late-night football action, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced that hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru will be allowed to remain open until 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, giving fans a chance to watch the semi-finals and final.

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DK Shivakumar shared a post on social media and said:

Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to.

Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late night match screenings.

This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities.