Chinese President Xi Jinping rumoured to be under house arrest, social media suggests hostile PLA takeover

Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently under house arrest, unconfirmed media reports said on Saturday, adding that the capital, Beijing, is currently under the army's control.

The reports, which have not been confirmed by either Chinese credible media, further claimed that international and domestic flights to and from the Chinese capital have been halted, and that the city has been cut off from the rest of the world.

It claims that President Xi Jinping has been put under house arrest after he was removed from the post of PLA chief.

According to News Highland Vision, former Chinese President Hu Jintao and former Prime Minister Wen Jibao persuaded Song Ping, ex-member of the Standing Committee, to join hands with them and take charge of the Central Guard Bureau.

The CGB is reportedly responsible for the security of the President, and the standing committee of the ruling Community Party of China.

Several videos surfaced on the internet from unverified accounts suggesting that large army convoys taking rounds around the city. The tweets also mention that President Jinping has been sacked, further adding that the large army convoy is over 80 km long, heading to Beijing.

#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA pic.twitter.com/hODcknQMhE — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) September 23, 2022

The Chinese convoy allegedly started from Huanlai County near Beijing, ending in the city of Zhangjiakou. As Jintao and Jibao took control of the CGB, the rumours suggest the members of the Central Committee were intimated on the phone, leading to Jinping allegedly being detained at the airport when he returned from Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

The reports also stated that the CGB members held closed-door meeting in the past 10 days and that this action was taken with an aim of taking power away from the Chinese President. It alleged that the former PM and President had plotted against Jinping and was a result of Jinping's probability to become the Chinese President for the third consecutive term.