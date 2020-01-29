Chinese people unite to fight virus battle

BEIJING: China's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak is unprecedented in human history. It is a responsible move for people at the epicenter of the epidemic, for people in the rest of the country, and for the world at large.

Residents in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, came to grief after the massive lockdown of the city, moments in which they suffered but still fulfilled their duty as citizens to cooperate with the government, moments in which the whole of China activated the highest level of emergency response and many families were separated but stood united against the virus spread.

Sorrow and remorse quickly translated into confidence and strength to win this unprecedented battle.

Suddenly, accusations that the massive city lockdown in Wuhan is a violation of human rights emerged. But citizens of Wuhan disagree.

Since the lockdown was put in place, they have been staying indoors and practicing quarantine measures with the utmost respect for the government's guidance and their hallmark perseverance and optimism. No public security incidents have occurred. They have a sober understanding that while inconveniences may emerge, the historic quarantine serves their health, safety and overall interests. Social cohesion binds the people of Wuhan at this critical moment.

