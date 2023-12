Chinese Flag | File photo

New Delhi: To better facilitate foreigners traveling to China, Chinese Embassy in India will implement temporary fees reduction for Chinese visas.

The visa fees will be charged according to newly reduced rate from December 11th 2023 to December 31st 2024.

Those interested can check the revised fee charges for Chinese visas in the link given here: http://in.chinaembassy.gov.cn/eng/lsfw/qz/202312/t20231208_11197195.htm

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)