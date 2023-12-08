Canada Increases Cost of Living Requirement for International Students | Marc Miller

Canada has increased the cost of living requirement for a single study permit to $20,635 from $10000 starting January 1, 2024, the department of Immigration said in a press release.

The release also adds that the cost-of-living requirement will be now adjusted each year when Statistics Canada updates the low-income cut-off (LICO).

LICO represents the minimum income necessary to ensure that an individual does not have to spend a greater than average portion of income on necessities.

Th release also added that the waiver on the 20 hour per week limit on the number of hours international students are allowed to work off campus while class is in session will be extended till the end of April, 2024.

It must be noted that only international students already in Canada, as well as applicants who have already submitted an application for a study permit as of December 7, 2023, will be able to work off campus more than 20 hours per week until that time.

The department has said that they examining options for this policy and might consider extending the cap to 30 hours per week.

"We are revising the cost-of-living threshold so that international students understand the true cost of living here. This measure is key to their success in Canada. We are also exploring options to ensure that students find adequate housing," Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) said.