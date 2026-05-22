Chinese Blogger Alleges Beijing Used Disguised Operatives To Spy On Trump Delegation During Visit

Fresh allegations of Chinese espionage have surfaced after independent blogger Jennifer Zeng claimed that China used disguised personnel to monitor members of the American delegation during Donald Trump’s recent visit to **Beijing>.

In a series of social media posts, Zeng alleged that individuals presented as banquet staff at an official state event were, in fact, covert operatives tasked with observing foreign dignitaries and prominent business leaders, including billionaire Elon Musk.

Claims Focus on Alleged Military Officer at State Banquet

At the center of Zeng’s claims is a server seen standing directly behind Musk during a formal state banquet hosted by Chinese authorities.

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According to Zeng, the woman was not ordinary hospitality staff but an active-duty Chinese military officer identified as Major Cheng Cheng, reportedly a highly decorated battalion commander involved in drafting operational manuals for Chinese military ceremonies.

She also claimed that images of the same woman in military uniform had circulated on Chinese social media, prompting speculation about her presence at the event.

In a subsequent post, Zeng went further, suggesting the officer may have been carrying a concealed weapon beneath her dress though no evidence has been independently verified.

Allegations Remain Unverified

The claims have not been independently confirmed and neither the Chinese government nor official representatives have publicly responded to the specific accusations.

The Free Press Journal could not verify these claims independently.

There is currently no publicly available evidence linking the banquet staff to any espionage activity. However, the allegations have reignited discussions around China’s long-standing reputation for intelligence gathering and covert surveillance operations.

Zeng herself has previously made controversial claims involving Chinese state operations. In 2023, she alleged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) played a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, claiming Beijing intended to create diplomatic tensions between India and Western nations.

Growing Scrutiny Over China’s Diplomatic Hospitality

As global business leaders and political figures continue engaging with Beijing, concerns over hidden surveillance and strategic intelligence gathering remain a recurring issue.

For now, Zeng’s latest allegations remain unverified, but they have once again drawn attention to the complex intersection of diplomacy, technology, and espionage.