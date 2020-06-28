China's top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING: The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 20th session Sunday to review multiple bills, including a draft law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session.

Lawmakers heard a report on the deliberation of the draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, delivered by Shen Chunyao, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee.

A draft amendment to the Patent Law was submitted to the session for a second reading. The draft amendment has further expanded its scope of patent protection, according to a briefing by Jiang Bixin, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee.

A draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors was presented to lawmakers by Zhou Guangquan, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee. The draft, also under its second reading, has proposed new provisions to reduce students' schoolwork burden, ensure campus safety and address the issue of campus bullying.