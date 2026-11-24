China's Shenzhou 24 Mission To Carry Pakistani Astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, First Foreign Crew Member To Visit Tiangong Space Station | Video |

Beijing: China on Tuesday unveiled the crew for its Shenzhou 24 spacecraft ahead of this week's launch, with a Pakistani set to become the first foreign astronaut to board its space station.

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According to official Chinese news agency Xinhua, the China Manned Space Agency announced that Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will carry out the mission with his Chinese colleagues Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. The agency said the spacecraft was scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Wednesday morning.

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State broadcaster CCTV said the Pakistani astronaut would carry out a short-term mission as a payload specialist. During the in-orbit phase, he would primarily take care of experiments for the cooperation between China and Pakistan, in addition to daily operations.

His mission will be to carry out four scientific projects in the fields of biotechnology and materials, and he is set to conduct an in-orbit experiment on photosynthetic microorganisms, CCTV said.

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After a short-term mission, he would return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, it added.

The launch would mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program. It is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025.

Unlike his two colleagues, who would fly for the first time, Tang had taken part in two previous spaceflight missions. He would become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times, CCTV said.

China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030. The US is seen as China's top space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)