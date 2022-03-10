China witnesses surge in daily COVID-19 cases, hits 402 fresh local infections

Beijing: Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, China on Wednesday reported 402 new locally transmitted infections, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Notably, the country reported 233 local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 165 were reported in Jilin, 66 in Shandong and Gansu respectively, 21 in Shaanxi, 19 in Tianjin, 17 in Guangdong, 13 in Jiangsu and the rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 126 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 10 new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:32 AM IST