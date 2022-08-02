China, US trade warnings and threats as Speaker Nancy Pelosi schedules visit to Taiwan

US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi | AP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing.

The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported.

The White House, for its part, has warned that China may respond to Nancy Pelosi's mooted visit to Taiwan with military provocations. This could include firing missiles near Taiwan, or large-scale air or naval activities, spokesman John Kirby said.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island, but claimed by China, which sees it as a breakaway province - Beijing has warned of "serious consequences" if Pelosi goes there.

While the US maintains what it calls a "robust, unofficial relationship" with Taiwan, it has formal diplomatic ties with China, and not Taiwan.

On Monday, China's United Nations envoy Zhang Jun warned the visit would undermine relations between Beijing and Washington, Reuters news agency reported.

There is strong bipartisan support for Taiwan among the American public and in the US Congress. And Pelosi, a senior figure in the Democratic Party, has long been a vocal critic of the Chinese leadership, denouncing its human rights record. She has previously met pro-democracy dissidents and visited Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre.

US, China exchange threats and warnings

The White House urged Beijing not to take advantage of the trip or see it as a pretext for provocation.

“China appears to be positioning itself to take further steps in the coming days and perhaps over longer time horizons,” Kirby said. He added: “Nothing about this potential visit — which, oh, by the way, has precedent — would change the status quo.”

Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the US government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Kirby did not confirm that Pelosi plans to stop in Taiwan, but his extensive comments to reporters suggested the White House is positioning itself for such a visit. Biden administration officials have said privately they have deep concerns about the timing of her expected trip, but on Monday, Kirby focused on criticizing China for overreacting.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei warned last week that a Pelosi visit to the self-governing island would prompt “further escalation of tension across the Taiwan Straits.”

US officials have concluded in recent days that China’s belligerence is an intimidation tactic, a congressional official told Politico.

That rhetoric reflects the Chinese government’s efforts to push back on long-established standards of U.S. engagement with the self-governing island. U.S. congressional delegation visits to Taiwan are routine and U.S. law — the 2018 Taiwan Travel Act — authorizes “officials at all levels of the United States government … to meet their Taiwanese counterparts.”

How is Beijing expected to respond?

Kirby said administration officials are concerned that Beijing could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps, including military action such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, or flying sorties into Taiwan’s airspace and carrying out large-scale naval exercises in the strait.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged China to “act responsibly” in the event that Pelosi proceeds with the visit.

“If the speaker does decide to visit, and China tries to create some kind of a crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing,” he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

“We are looking for them, in the event she decides to visit, to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward.”

China has been steadily ratcheting up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. Threats of retaliation for a visit by Pelosi have driven concerns of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides, that could roil global markets and supply chains.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they don’t support.

(with inputs from agencies)