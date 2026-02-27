China Urges Citizens To Leave Iran As US Boosts Military Presence In Persian Gulf

China on Friday asked its citizens in Iran to leave the country at the earliest and warned against travel to the region as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate amid a military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

In a notice issued via WeChat, China’s foreign ministry and its diplomatic missions in Iran urged nationals to avoid travelling to the country. Those already there were advised to strengthen personal safety measures and depart as soon as possible, according to a report by the Beijing-based Global Times.

The advisory comes as the United States has stepped up its military deployment in the region in recent weeks and signaled potential action aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear and missile programmes, as well as its regional alliances.

Iran, in response, has accused the US and Israel of creating excuses for intervention and attempting regime change. Tehran has warned it would retaliate against any military strike, even if limited, and maintained that any curbs on its nuclear activities must be accompanied by relief from sanctions.

The development underscores growing uncertainty in the region, raising concerns about the safety of foreign nationals and the potential for further escalation.