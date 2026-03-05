 China To Send Special Envoy To Mediate As Middle East Tensions Escalate
As Middle East tensions entered the sixth day on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China would send its special envoy to the region to pursue mediation efforts. In calls with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and officials from the United Arab Emirates, he urged the protection of civilians, restraint in military actions, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Vinay Mishra
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi | AFP

According to reports, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to reports, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

He reiterated Beijing’s stance on the ongoing tensions in Iran, warning that the spillover of war would harm the entire region. In phone talks with officials from the United Arab Emirates, he stressed that civilians must be protected, non-military infrastructure should not be targeted, and vital shipping lanes must remain secure. China also praised the UAE’s peace efforts and welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial statement emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to resolve the crisis.

China also said it would send its special envoy to the region to support mediation efforts and promote peace and stability.

