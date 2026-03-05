China To Send Special Envoy To Mediate As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi | AFP

As tensions in the Middle East entered the sixth day on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced a day earlier that China would send its special envoy on Middle East affairs to regional countries to carry out mediation efforts.

According to reports, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

He reiterated Beijing’s stance on the ongoing tensions in Iran, warning that the spillover of war would harm the entire region. In phone talks with officials from the United Arab Emirates, he stressed that civilians must be protected, non-military infrastructure should not be targeted, and vital shipping lanes must remain secure. China also praised the UAE’s peace efforts and welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial statement emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to resolve the crisis.

