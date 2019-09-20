China to open visa office in Peshawar: Envoy

Peshawar: China has decided to open a visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pakistan, Beijing's Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing said.

Ambassador Yao made the announcement on Thursday while talking to the media during his visit to China Window Centre, a Chinese cultural centre, in Peshawar, reports Dawn news.

Yao also said that the first Small Economic Zone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Rashakai would be operational this year. He added that the development will help in poverty alleviation.

About the Kashmir issue, the envoy said that it was an international dispute and any unilateral action to change its special status was not acceptable.

He stressed the need for resolving the dispute through peaceful dialogue and for maintaining peace and stability in the region.