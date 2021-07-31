China sees Dalai Lama as biggest enemy, says former interpreter of the Dalai Lama who met US Secretary of State

Geshe Dorji Damdul, the former interpreter of the Dalai Lama who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his India visit, said that China sees the Dalai Lama as the greatest threat. He said that Dalai Lama is

Antony Blinken met Geshe Dorji Damdul in New Delhi as a part of a civil society delegation. Geshe while speaking to India Today said, ""China sees the Dalai Lama as the greatest of their enemies who they cannot overpower. Most importantly, the common people believe that the world is behind the Dalai Lama and not China."

"India is an incredibly huge country which has inherited the principle of Ahimsa and the US is the champion of democracy. So these two countries must come together and see how much they can implement this universal ethics as envisioned by the Dalai Lama in the education system," he said.

Geshe said, "When Xi Jinping (Chinese president) visited Lhasa (Tibet's capital) recently, people welcomed him with fear. When the representatives of the Dalai Lama visited Tibet around 20-30 years ago, you could see how people just took out their hearts to welcome them. Even the common people in China visited to take their blessings".



China on Thursday reacted angrily to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with a senior representative of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in New Delhi, saying it is a violation of Washington’s commitment acknowledging Tibet as part of China and not to support Tibetan independence.

On China's warning to the US over its meddling in the Tibet matter, Geshe Dorji Damdul said, "If the world is not seeing things that are well ahead of time, then what happened to Tibet can be repeated in many other countries. And then the world may regret."

"Eventually, the expansionism of Communist Chinese can really go out of control. If it (China) militarily and economically goes ahead of America then the world would be in their hands," he told India Today.

Chinese government has in the past accused the 86-year-old Dalai Lama of indulging in “separatist” activities and trying to split Tibet and considers him as a divisive figure.