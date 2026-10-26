China Responds To Reports Of India-China Border Face-Offs In Arunachal Pradesh, Calls For Peace Along LAC | X - globaltimesnews

Beijing [China], October 26: China's Foreign Ministry on Monday responded to reports of face-offs with the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh.

China Reaffirms Commitment To Border Stability

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China has consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries, conducting routine patrols and management activities in the border areas to safeguard territorial sovereignty and border stability.

⚠️ An unverified video circulating widely on social media reportedly shows a tense face-off between Indian Army Soldiers and Chinese PLA personnel in a densely forested border area. Allegedly filmed during routine patrols in Arunachal Pradesh, the footage captures a heated verbal exchange between the two sides. The authenticity and exact location of the video remain unverified. — The Modern Himachal (@themodernhp) October 24, 2026

China and India remain in communication through diplomatic and military channels, Guo said. China hopes India will work in the same direction to jointly implement the understandings reached by both sides and take concrete steps to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

China has consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries, conducting routine patrols and management activities in the #border areas to safeguard territorial sovereignty and border stability, Chinese #FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday. He made these remarks in response to reports of another standoff along the #China-#India border, where an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed such incidents occur when Chinese troops "deviate from established patrolling patterns."China and India remain in communication through diplomatic and military channels, Guo said. China hopes India will work in the same direction to jointly implement the understandings reached by both sides and take concrete steps to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, said Guo. https://t.co/V5UlKcxmls — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 26, 2026

India Responds To PLA Face-Off Reports

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday had clarified the government's position after reports of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MEA, in its briefing on Friday, said, "Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

Boundary Talks Reaffirm Bilateral Commitments

On August 25 this year, the 25th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives (SR) of India and China on the Boundary Question was held in Beijing. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the guidance received from the leaders of the two countries, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and create an atmosphere for healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.

The two sides also underlined their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question signed in 2005 and the consensus reached in subsequent SR Talks in pursuit of a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution.

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Diplomatic Channels To Address Border Issues

The two sides further agreed that any situation on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)