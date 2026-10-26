'No Such Capture': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Old Video On China’s Arunachal Claims Resurfaces Amid Reports Of Border Face-Offs With Indian Troops | Screengrab

Days after ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, an old video of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejecting claims of a 60-km Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh has resurfaced online amid reports of continued face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple locations along the border.

The video, from August 2026, shows Rijiju dismissing claims that Chinese forces had recently captured an Indian village or advanced 60 km into Arunachal Pradesh. He said the border situation was complicated by the absence of clear demarcation in certain areas, with India and China maintaining differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rijiju Highlights Increased Border Patrolling

Rijiju said the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had significantly strengthened patrolling in the region. Referring to the area ahead of Longju, he said Chinese forces had occupied the location in 1959 and consolidated their presence after the 1962 war.

The Union Minister also acknowledged increased Chinese military activity on high ridges and said concerns raised by local villagers should be taken seriously. However, he cautioned against circulating unrelated images to support claims of a 60-km Chinese penetration, warning that misinformation could create confusion and affect the morale of Indian security personnel deployed along the frontier.

ITBP Chief Confirms India-China Standoff In Arunachal Pradesh

The video has resurfaced days after ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops had occurred at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh and that the situation remained unresolved.

Speaking at the ITBP’s annual Himveer Samman Samaroh in Alwar, Rajasthan, on October 22, Kapur said confrontations had taken place at multiple locations in the state in recent days. He also praised the force’s newly raised Shaurya Commando platoons for their role in handling the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The developments come amid reports of a prolonged standoff near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. According to reports citing government sources, Chinese People’s Liberation Army personnel had pitched tents near Asaphila, close to the disputed LAC. The reported location was said to be around 6–7 km inside India’s perception of the boundary.

The reported confrontation is believed to have begun during routine patrolling. However, the ITBP chief’s public remarks did not provide specific details about the individual locations involved or the precise circumstances of the latest face-offs.

The tensions reportedly continued during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India from September 11 to 13 for the BRICS summit in New Delhi. India and China have continued to use military and diplomatic channels, including commander-level discussions, to address differences along the frontier.

Earlier in 2026, the Indian Army had rejected reports of Chinese encroachments or camps in Arunachal Pradesh as incorrect and without basis. The latest developments underline the sensitivity of the border situation, where differing perceptions of the LAC can lead to confrontations between patrol teams. No violence or casualties have been reported in connection with the latest face-offs.