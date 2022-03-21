Watch Video: Plane carrying 133 crashed in southwest China; casualties unknown

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday, reported NDTV.

A China Eastern flight, carrying 133 people onboard, crashed on Monday in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to emergency officials.

The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the regional emergency management department as saying.

Rescuers have been assembled and were approaching the site.

The number of casualties were not immediately known.

According to a BBC report, Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 1.15 p.m. and was en route to Guangzhou.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:02 PM IST