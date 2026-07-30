China Opens High-Altitude Drone R&D Centre Near Mount Everest To Strengthen Border Operations | X

China has established a high-altitude drone research and development centre in Tibet near Mount Everest to advance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology for operations in extreme environments. The facility is expected to support border patrols, security, logistics, transport and other high-altitude missions.

The Plateau Drone R&D Application Centre was inaugurated at Xizang (Tibet) University on July 3. According to state-run Xinhua news agency, it is China's first dedicated platform focused exclusively on the research, development and practical deployment of UAVs in high-altitude plateau regions.

Centre to focus on border patrol and emergency response

Tibet, often called the "roof of the world", sits at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres. Chinese engineers say its low-oxygen conditions, rugged terrain and rapidly changing weather make it an ideal location for developing drone technology.

According to Xinhua, the centre forms part of Xizang University's efforts to expand its expertise in plateau sciences, support national low-altitude economic development strategies, address regional requirements and promote interdisciplinary research.

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"Our existing ‘Plateau Science and Technology’ disciplinary cluster, national Outstanding Engineer teams, and the Autonomous Region’s Innovation Centre for Smart Construction and Resilience of Major Plateau Infrastructure will provide strong support for the centre," Sun Xianzhong, Vice-Chair of the Xizang Autonomous Regional People’s Congress Standing Committee and Party Secretary of Xizang University, told Xinhua.

"Building on the recent approval of new programmes in Artificial Intelligence and New Energy Science and Engineering, we have now also formally registered the micro-speciality ‘Plateau Intelligent Low-Altitude UAV Applications’."

Sun said the centre would focus on overcoming core "bottleneck" technical challenges for high-altitude UAVs while developing integrated platforms for ecological protection, border patrol, security, transport, geological monitoring and emergency supply delivery.

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Project comes amid growing US-China technology rivalry

The launch of the centre comes as technological competition between China and the US continues to intensify, with high-altitude drone operations around Mount Everest emerging as a new area of competition.

Since 2024, Nepal-based Airlift Technology has been using heavy-lift drones made by Chinese manufacturer DJI to transport climbing equipment to higher camps on Mount Everest and remove garbage and human waste, reducing risks faced by Sherpa guides, according to the South China Morning Post.