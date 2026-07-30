Argentina Helicopter Crash: 7 Killed As Firefighting Aircraft Goes Down During Training Mission | X

Seven people were killed after a firefighting helicopter crashed in Argentina's western San Juan province on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Bell 412 helicopter was on a training flight before it was due to head to a neighbouring province to help battle forest fires when it crashed in Ischigualasto Natural Park. The aircraft lost contact with its base at around 10.30 am local time.

Firefighters, police among those killed

"With profound sorrow, we received the news of the helicopter accident that occurred in our province, in which seven people sadly lost their lives," San Juan Governor Marcelo Orrego wrote on X.

The victims included firefighters, police officers and civil protection personnel, he said.

Mis más sinceras condolencias a las familias, amigos, seres queridos y compañeros de servicio de quienes perdieron la vida en el accidente del helicóptero en San Juan: nuestro coordinador regional Centro, Andrés Bosch; nuestro brigadista e instructor, Rodrigo Aimetta, cuyas vidas… https://t.co/yB2zjH1E1k — Alejandra Monteoliva (@AleMonteoliva) July 29, 2026

Emergency services said the cause of the crash was under investigation and rescue teams had been deployed to the site.

Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva also expressed her condolences on X, writing, "I stand with each of the families and their fellow officers in this moment of profound grief."

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Province declares three days of mourning

Local journalist Mauricio Davila, who knew one of the victims, police officer German Videla, said they had spoken about an hour before the crash. After speaking with rescue teams at the site, he described the scene, saying the helicopter "shattered into a thousand pieces. It's shocking."

Following the accident, the San Juan provincial government declared three days of mourning, during which national and provincial flags will be flown at half-mast.

The helicopter had been scheduled to assist firefighting efforts in neighbouring La Rioja, where several forest fires have been burning in mountainous areas since the beginning of the week. According to local firefighters, hundreds of hectares have been destroyed in just three days.