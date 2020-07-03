China launches high-resolution remote-sensing satellite

China successfully sent a high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite into the planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 11:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration.
Friday's launch was the 337th by the Long March rocket series.
