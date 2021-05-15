China has no role to play in choosing Dalai Lama’s successor, says new head of Tibetan govt-in-exile

The next president of the Tibetan government in exile said on Saturday that China’s government can have no role in choosing the next Dalai Lama, especially since its communist leaders don’t even believe in religion whereas the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader is a deeply religious matter.

Penpa Tsering’s election as the head of the executive branch of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was announced on Friday.

Tsering’s remarks came against the backdrop of China’s insistence that the choice of the next Dalai Lama has to be decided within Chinese territory. China has contended the Dalai Lama’s successor should be chosen by picking lots from a golden urn in Lhasa but this has been debunked by the current Dalai Lama, who turns 86 in July.

Tibetans in Lhasa have been instructed to restrict certain religious practices during the holy month called 'Saga Dawa', in what appears to be yet another move by Chinese authorities to curb the religious freedom of the Buddhist population.