e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

China grabs land on Bhutanese Territory, satellite images show 4 villages built over last year

Several new villages are seen spreading through an area of roughly 100 square km.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/@detresfa

Twitter/@detresfa

Advertisement

The latest satellite images shared by a prominent satellite imagery expert on Chinese military development, showcased purported construction of Chinese villages on Bhutanese soil over the last year, according to a report by NDTV.

Several new villages are seen spreading through an area of roughly 100 square km. The disputed territory is situated near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a confrontation in the year 2017, following which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the area, the original point of conflict between the two countries.

The Chinese construction on Bhutanese land is a matter of concern for India since Delhi has historically advised Bhutan on its External Relations policy and continues to train its armed forces. China has constantly put pressure on Bhutan to renegotiate its land boundaries -- the contours of this agreement have never been entirely brought out in detail and it remains to be seen if the development of these new villages on its land is a part of this agreement.

The tweet by @detresfa --- a global researcher with The Intel Lab, which features deep analysis by geopolitical intelligence experts -- said:

The villages were made between May 2020 and November 2021.

Pictures posted by a senior journalist with the Chinese state media showed that the village was situated 2 km within Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Deals worth over $1 bn inked during China-LAC business summit Deals worth over $1 bn inked during China-LAC business summit

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
Advertisement