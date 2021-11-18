China grabs land on Bhutanese Territory, satellite images show 4 villages built over last year

The latest satellite images shared by a prominent satellite imagery expert on Chinese military development, showcased purported construction of Chinese villages on Bhutanese soil over the last year, according to a report by NDTV.

Several new villages are seen spreading through an area of roughly 100 square km. The disputed territory is situated near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a confrontation in the year 2017, following which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the area, the original point of conflict between the two countries.

The Chinese construction on Bhutanese land is a matter of concern for India since Delhi has historically advised Bhutan on its External Relations policy and continues to train its armed forces. China has constantly put pressure on Bhutan to renegotiate its land boundaries -- the contours of this agreement have never been entirely brought out in detail and it remains to be seen if the development of these new villages on its land is a part of this agreement.

The tweet by @detresfa --- a global researcher with The Intel Lab, which features deep analysis by geopolitical intelligence experts -- said:

Disputed land between #Bhutan & #China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, multiple new villages spread through an area roughly 100 km² now dot the landscape, is this part of a new agreement or enforcement of #China's territorial claims ? pic.twitter.com/9m1n5zCAt4 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) November 17, 2021

The villages were made between May 2020 and November 2021.

Pictures posted by a senior journalist with the Chinese state media showed that the village was situated 2 km within Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam.



Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:47 AM IST