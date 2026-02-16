 China Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province

China Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province

At least eight people died and two were injured after a fireworks store explosion in Donghai county, Jiangsu, China, on February 15. Authorities said improper discharge of fireworks likely caused the blast. Emergency teams controlled the fire within two hours. An investigation is underway.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Explosion in China kills 8 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beijing: At least eight people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks store in eastern China on Sunday afternoon, February 15 (local time). The incident took place in Jiangsu province's Donghai county. According to reports, two people were also reportedly injured in the tragic incident.

The explosion was caused by the "improper discharge" of fireworks by one or more villagers at a store, local authorities said in a statement as reported by New Straits Times. After receiving the information, emergency management, fire, and public security authorities rushed to the spot immediately and launched a rescue operation.

Read Also
China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate...
article-image

Almost two hours after the explosion, the blaze was extinguished. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, rural communities in China usually carry fireworks during the Lunar New Year holiday. The Ministry of Emergency Management urged citizens to take precautions while carrying out fireworks.

FPJ Shorts
BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
Sex Matters: Navigating Lights, Porn, & Fading Desire In Marriage
Sex Matters: Navigating Lights, Porn, & Fading Desire In Marriage
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Next
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Next
'Aaya Nahi Match Dekhne Yar': Elvish Yadav's Video Call With Rinku Singh Goes Viral After India Beats Pakistan In T20 World Cup- Watch VIDEO
'Aaya Nahi Match Dekhne Yar': Elvish Yadav's Video Call With Rinku Singh Goes Viral After India Beats Pakistan In T20 World Cup- Watch VIDEO

The incident highlights recurring industrial and firework-related accidents in China.

Earlier this month, eight people also reportedly died in an explosion at a biotech factory in northern China's Shanxi province. In January this year, nine people died in an explosion at a steel factory in the neighbouring province of Inner Mongolia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province
China Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province
'Tremendous Alliance': Netanyahu Praises India Ahead Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit | VIDEO
'Tremendous Alliance': Netanyahu Praises India Ahead Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit | VIDEO
US President Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace Pledges USD 5 Billion For Gaza Rebuilding
US President Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace Pledges USD 5 Billion For Gaza Rebuilding
VIDEO: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi Leave R Premadasa Stadium After India Beat Pakistan In ICC T20 WC26...
VIDEO: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi Leave R Premadasa Stadium After India Beat Pakistan In ICC T20 WC26...
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo