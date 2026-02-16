China Firework Tragedy: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Explosion At Store In Jiangsu Province

Explosion in China kills 8 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beijing: At least eight people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks store in eastern China on Sunday afternoon, February 15 (local time). The incident took place in Jiangsu province's Donghai county. According to reports, two people were also reportedly injured in the tragic incident.

The explosion was caused by the "improper discharge" of fireworks by one or more villagers at a store, local authorities said in a statement as reported by New Straits Times. After receiving the information, emergency management, fire, and public security authorities rushed to the spot immediately and launched a rescue operation.

Almost two hours after the explosion, the blaze was extinguished. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, rural communities in China usually carry fireworks during the Lunar New Year holiday. The Ministry of Emergency Management urged citizens to take precautions while carrying out fireworks.

The incident highlights recurring industrial and firework-related accidents in China.

Earlier this month, eight people also reportedly died in an explosion at a biotech factory in northern China's Shanxi province. In January this year, nine people died in an explosion at a steel factory in the neighbouring province of Inner Mongolia.