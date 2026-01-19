 China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate Plant; 2 Dead, Over 60 Injured
A massive explosion at a steel plant in China's Baotou, killed two people and injured over 60 on January 19. Thick smoke engulfed the area, causing panic. Five people remain missing, three injured are critical, and authorities have detained several individuals while launching rescue and investigation efforts.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Beijing: A massive explosion at a steel factory in northern China claimed two lives, while over 60 people were reportedly injured on Sunday (January 19). The explosion occurred at around 3 pm (local time) at a Baogang United Steel plate plant in Baotou city in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A video capturing moments after the blast surfaced online.

After the blast, a huge envelope of thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the locals. After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Video Of The Incident:

According to reports, at least five people are still missing after the explosion. A rescue operation has been launched to track the missing people. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Out of the total injured people, three are reportedly in critical condition.

article-image

Several people were also taken into custody in connection with the explosion at the steel plant. Local media reports also claimed that mild tremors were felt in the nearby area after the blast.

The exact reason for the incident is not yet known. However, some reports claimed that a pressurised storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

