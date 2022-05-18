China Eastern Airlines crash intentional, suggests black box data: Report

Data from a black box recovered from the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in March suggests someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

A Western official told Reuters that preliminary investigation did not find any indication of a technical malfunction and the focus is now on the actions of the crew.

Flight MU5735 crashed as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:51 AM IST