China Eastern Airlines crash intentional, suggests black box data: Report

Data from a black box recovered from the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in March suggests someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
A Western official told Reuters that preliminary investigation did not find any indication of a technical malfunction and the focus is now on the actions of the crew.
Flight MU5735 crashed as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)