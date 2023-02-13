China claims US balloons entered airspace over 10 times in 2022 |

The relations between the United States and China have been strained in recent weeks due to the shooting down of an alleged Chinese surveillance craft over the United States in early February.

Beijing claimed US balloons entered airspace over 10 times last year

While Beijing has insisted that the craft was for civilian purposes, a number of other similar devices have since been shot down over the US and Canada. In response, China accused the US on Monday of illegally sending over 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022 without any approval from the Chinese authorities.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated during a briefing that it's not uncommon for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries.

He added that the US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities and that Beijing's handling of these incidents was responsible and professional.

When asked about China's response to these alleged incursions, Wang said that if anyone wanted to know more about the US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, they should refer to the US side.

China earlier expressed dissatisfaction over balloon shot by US

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and protest against the United States use of force to shoot down its balloon, which it called a civilian airship, the Global Times reported. The statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes after US military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China requires the US to handle the incident in a calm, professional and restrained manner, Global Times reported. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday said that an unmanned airship that was spotted in the US was a civilian airship from China that deviated far from its planned course.

