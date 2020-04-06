China-bashing syndrome makes coronavirus pandemic deadlier

For the record, China has so far offered assistance to over 120 countries and international organizations over the raging pandemic, many of which helped China in the thick of its epidemic fight. Also, those aid packages have been sent without political preconditions.

More importantly, Beijing's assistance is in line with its vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. China fully understands that if it wants to truly beat off the deadly disease in this highly connected world, it needs to help those in need to overcome their difficulties too. Otherwise, any progress could be fragile and temporary.

The so-called mask quality issue is even more preposterous. Local purchasers in countries like the Netherlands and Belgium have already come forward and made clear that those China-made masks, which are clearly noted for non-medical use, were commercial purchases, not official aid.

So what are the causes of their China-bashing syndrome?

Perhaps the most immediate motive is to try to divert public attention away from the dire epidemic situation in their own countries, and to find someone to blame for their sloppy domestic responses.

Their you-win-I-lose zero-sum way of thinking is another deepgoing reason. Because of that, their minds have been locked in an ideological cage and they would interpret anything China does as a Red-China plot.