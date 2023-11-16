 China: At Least 25 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Northern Shanxi; Video Surfaces
The fire broke out at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province on Thursday (November 16).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Fire In China's northern Shanxi province | X

Shanxi: At least 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province on Thursday (November 16). The fire broke out at 6:50 am (China local time) at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, according to reports.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

