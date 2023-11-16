China: At Least 25 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Northern Shanxi; Video Surfaces

Shanxi: At least 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province on Thursday (November 16). The fire broke out at 6:50 am (China local time) at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, according to reports.
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)
Read Also
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion,...
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)