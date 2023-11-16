China: At Least 25 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Northern Shanxi; Video Surfaces

Fire In China's northern Shanxi province | X

Shanxi: At least 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province on Thursday (November 16). The fire broke out at 6:50 am (China local time) at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, according to reports.

UPDATE - 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province. The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi#China #Coalindustry… https://t.co/R8XEc8rOYR — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) November 16, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

