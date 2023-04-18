China: 21 dead in hospital fire in Beijing; visuals surface | Twitter video screengrab

Beijing: Twenty-one people were killed in a hospital fire in China's national capital Beijing on Tuesday.

Cause of fire being investigated

Changfeng hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the report said.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media wherein people are trying to get out of the building from where smoke is coming out.

watch video here:

Several reports claim that the fire has been contained. A total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Monday, the local government said on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at 14:04 on Monday. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call about the incident.

(with agency inputs)