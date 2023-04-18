 Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mankhurd; visuals surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound at Mandla in the Mankhurd area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide, informed sources. There was no word on casualties, if any, in the fire till the filing of this report. More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire till last reports. The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire. More details are awaited.

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide as seen in the visuals. There were no casualties reported, but the fire is still yet to extinguish completely.

More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire as per reports. The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire.

More details are awaited.

