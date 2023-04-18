Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mankhurd; visuals surface

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound at Mandla in the Mankhurd area in the wee hours of Tuesday.
On receiving information of the incident, several fire brigade engines and local police officers rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames.
Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide as seen in the visuals. There were no casualties reported, but the fire is still yet to extinguish completely.
More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire as per reports. The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire.
More details are awaited.
