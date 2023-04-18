Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at scrap compound in Mankhurd; visuals surface

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mankhurd; visuals surface |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap compound at Mandla in the Mankhurd area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

On receiving information of the incident, several fire brigade engines and local police officers rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames.

Massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. Fire broke out in scrap godown.



12 fire brigade vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire on the spot. #Mumbai #Fire #India #मुम्बई pic.twitter.com/6xugTFyEPH — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 18, 2023

Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area.#mumbaifire pic.twitter.com/abPsrDCoKi — PRASHANT PARAB (@manas2307) April 18, 2023

#WATCH| Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/lz4pkDA989 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide, informed sources. There was no word on casualties, if any, in the fire till the filing of this report. More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire till last reports. The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire. More details are awaited.

Plumes of smoke from the fire spread far and wide as seen in the visuals. There were no casualties reported, but the fire is still yet to extinguish completely.

More than a dozen fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the fire as per reports. The police have also launched an investigation to ascertain the reason for the fire.

More details are awaited.