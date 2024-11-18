'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO

Indian Diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Brazil | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-country tour, landed in Brazil on Monday and received a grand welcome from Indian diaspora with traditional Hindu rituals. In Rio de Janeiro, group of vedic scholars, dressed in conventional attire chanted Sanskrit shlokas in harmony in the presence of PM Modi. This is the second leg of Modi's three-nation visit, during which he will attend the G20 Leader's Summit.

"Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents," PM Modi posted on X.

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, there is significant interest in India’s culture, religion, performing arts, and philosophy in Brazil. Organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, the Sathya Sai Baba movement, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s followers, and the Bhakti Vedanta Foundation have active chapters across Brazil. Indian philosophy and spirituality were among the earliest elements of Indian culture to resonate with Brazil, aligning well with the country’s vibrant folkloric traditions and festive spirit.

Read Also Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status

Upon his landing in Brazil, children were dressed to welcome PM Modi and women performed garba in traditional attire, giving the prime minister a vibrant welcome.

The Spiritual Welcome for PM Modi in Rio!



PM @narendramodi receives a heartfelt welcome from the Indian community in Brazil, accompanied by traditional Vedic chants.



A moment that strengthens cultural ties and symbolizes India’s growing global presence#G20InBrazil… pic.twitter.com/UCjbfuMiyC — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 18, 2024

PM Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday as part of the second leg of his three-nation tour, which began with a visit to Nigeria. He was welcomed in Rio de Janeiro by Indian delegates led by Ambassador Suresh Reddy. The 19th G20 Leaders' Summit will be held from 18-19 November in Brazil.

Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/bBG4ruVfOd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The G20 Summit includes India, Brazil, and South Africa. Other prominent leaders set to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19 include Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi wrapped up the first leg of his three-nation tour with his visit to Nigeria on Sunday. In the final leg of Modi's tour, he will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.