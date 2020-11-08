World

Updated on

'Celebrating like US dislodged a dictator...': World erupts in joy as Trump loses to Biden; Twitter flooded with photos, videos of celebration

By FPJ Web Desk

A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrates after the 2020 presidential election is called for Biden in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrates after the 2020 presidential election is called for Biden in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Photo: AP/PTI

Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday cleared his way towards becoming the 46th president of the United States, defeating incumbent Donald Trump. While vote counting continues, poll watchers have called the election in his favour, with Biden securing 290 electoral votes.

President Trump however has refused to acknowledge the win, staunchly maintaining that he had won the election and alleging foul play. This however has not stopped people across the world from celebrating the Democrats' win. As some Twitter users observed, people were celebrating as though the US had "just dislodged a dictator".

While the reaction varies depending on how the people of different countries feel about Biden or Trump and their associates, much of the world recorded exultations. Bells tolled in Paris, fireworks dotted the sky in London, and cheering crowds thronged the streets in the US. At the same time, some countries were far less thrilled. The election's outcome inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump. It drew mixed reviews in Iraq, where many remember Biden as having been a champion of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. But in the global scheme of things, these are small pockets of reticence. And if Twitter is any indicator, most have been startled by the sheer magnitude of celebrations.

While many in the UK were celebrating Guy Fawkes Day, others have taken to chanting the President-elect's name as they set off fireworks. As one Twitter user wrote, "Fireworks in London. This isn’t a US celebration, it’s a worldwide one. Let the healing begin."

In other parts of the world, such as France, similar scenes were seen. Bells tolled in Paris, shared by many excited Twitter users, while celebratory fireworks reportedly went off in Berlin.

"A friend in Munich tells me the church bells just started ringing across the city. This is a win not just for America, but for the world," tweeted another Twitter user.

In the US too, there is massive support rallying behind Biden. Countless people took to the streets cheering, while others waved flags and posters, and even took out spontaneous processions.

Take a look at some of the visuals:

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather near the parking lot at the Chase Center where Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement to the Nation on November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather near the parking lot at the Chase Center where Mr. Biden is expected to make an announcement to the Nation on November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Photo: AFP
A woman at McPherson Square reacts as CNN announces that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has defeated Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington
A woman at McPherson Square reacts as CNN announces that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has defeated Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington
Photo: AP/PTI
A man celebrates Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
A man celebrates Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
Photo: AP/PTI

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in