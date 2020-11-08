'Celebrating like US dislodged a dictator...': World erupts in joy as Trump loses to Biden; Twitter flooded with photos, videos of celebration

While the reaction varies depending on how the people of different countries feel about Biden or Trump and their associates, much of the world recorded exultations. Bells tolled in Paris, fireworks dotted the sky in London, and cheering crowds thronged the streets in the US. At the same time, some countries were far less thrilled. The election's outcome inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump. It drew mixed reviews in Iraq, where many remember Biden as having been a champion of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. But in the global scheme of things, these are small pockets of reticence. And if Twitter is any indicator, most have been startled by the sheer magnitude of celebrations.

While many in the UK were celebrating Guy Fawkes Day, others have taken to chanting the President-elect's name as they set off fireworks. As one Twitter user wrote, "Fireworks in London. This isn’t a US celebration, it’s a worldwide one. Let the healing begin."