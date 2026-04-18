'Ceasefire Ending Soon?' Trump Says 'Maybe Not', Hints At Strikes If Deal Fails | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on extending the ongoing ceasefire, saying he “may not” prolong the truce once it expires. Responding to a question on whether the deadline would be pushed, Trump said, “I don’t know. Maybe I won’t extend it.”

Warns Of Renewed Military Action

In a stark warning, Trump added that if the ceasefire ends without a deal, military action could resume. “Unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” he said, signalling a potential escalation if negotiations fail.

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However, he made it clear that the US naval blockade linked to Iran will continue regardless of whether the ceasefire is extended.

Pressure Tactics Amid Fragile Truce

The remarks come at a time when the ceasefire remains fragile, with global attention on whether diplomatic efforts can yield a breakthrough. Trump’s statement underscores Washington’s pressure strategy keeping military options open while pushing for a final agreement.

Xi Angle: Positive Signals On Hormuz Ahead Of Meeting

Meanwhile, Trump highlighted a contrasting diplomatic note, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling the development significant, Trump said the waterway is “open and/or rapidly opening,” setting a positive tone ahead of his upcoming meeting with Xi in Beijing.

Beijing Meet Back On Track

The high-level meeting between Trump and Xi is now scheduled for May 14–15 in Beijing after being postponed due to US military operations tied to the Iran conflict.

Trump described the upcoming talks as “potentially historic” and said he also plans to host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year for a reciprocal visit.