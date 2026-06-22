CCTV Footage Shows Tesla On Autopilot Crashing Into Texas Home Before Killing 76-Year-Old Woman

CCTV screengrab | Facebook/@Jennifer Barbour

Texas: A family's peaceful evening in Texas turned tragic when a Tesla car engaged in automated driver-assistance mode crashed into their home, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila Mantilla.

The incident took place on Friday, June 19. The driver has been identified as Michael Butler. He was in a Tesla Model 3, driving around 8 pm local time in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston in Harris County, when his car ran into the house at a “high rate of speed” and hit Martha Avila, who was inside, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

CCTV footage surfaces

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the speeding vehicle crashing into the house in a flash, accompanied by a loud bang.

The Tesla crashed through the brick wall and struck Avila, who was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.

The car reportedly barged in when Avila was standing in the front room of the house. Notably, Butler showed no signs of intoxication and was cooperative during the investigation, which is underway.