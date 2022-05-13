CCTV footage captures Russian soldiers opening fire on two civilians who were walking away

The killing of two unarmed men by Russian soldiers in Ukraine was captured on CCTV footage in one of the clearest examples yet of war crimes by Vladimir Putin's regime.

Security guard Leonid Plyats and his boss were shot in the back as they walked away from Russian soldiers they had been speaking with and now the killings are being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors as a suspected war crime.

Video footage obtained by the BBC captured the terrible detail as two Ukrainian men were shot.

In the video, two men working at a garage can be seen speaking calmly to Russian soldiers through a fence. They even give them some cigarettes. After they turn away, they're shot in the back.

Plyats survived the shooting and dragged himself back to his office. There he called for help, but by the time Ukrainian forces arrived he had bled to death.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, “These killings of civilians often appear intentional, carried out by snipers and soldiers, civilians were killed when crossing that road or leaving their shelters to seek food and water.”

Ukrainian officials have announced the first prosecutions for war crime of three captured Russian soldiers. But the killers of Leonid and his boss are not yet among them.

The UN Human Rights Council is due to decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes.

The resolution, brought by Ukraine and supported by more than 50 other countries, would mandate a newly-formed Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv that were temporarily held by Russian troops.

