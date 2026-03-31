Caught On Camera: Man Exposes Himself, Sexually Assaults Woman Inside Valencia Whole Foods In Los Angeles; Search Underway

Los Angeles: A shocking case of alleged sexual misconduct came to light from a Whole Foods Market in Los Angeles County, where a man is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a woman while she was shopping inside the store.

The incident occurred on March 23 and was later confirmed through surveillance footage installed within the premises. According to cops, the suspect approached the woman, exposed himself and made unwanted physical contact, leaving the victim distressed. He was reportedly holding a cellphone at the time of the act.

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Following the incident, the woman alerted authorities, prompting a response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). However, by the time deputies reached the location, the accused had already fled, avoiding immediate arrest.

Officials later reviewed CCTV footage from the store, which captured the sequence of events and is now a key piece of evidence in the case. Based on the visuals, the suspect has been described as a man in his mid-30s, sporting a beard, and dressed in a denim shirt paired with ripped jeans.

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Cops believe the suspect left the store shortly after the incident, making it difficult to apprehend him on the spot. Authorities are now working to identify and locate the accused using the footage and other available leads. The store management has cooperated with the investigation, providing access to surveillance recordings and assisting officials in reconstructing the timeline of events.

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspect. The case remains under active investigation, with officials treating it as a serious offence involving sexual misconduct in a public space.