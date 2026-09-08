 Caught On Camera: Exact Moment When Blast Struck Lebanese TV Crew Moments Before Going Live
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Caught On Camera: Exact Moment When Blast Struck Lebanese TV Crew Moments Before Going Live

Viral footage shows Shabib preparing to speak when flames suddenly engulf the frame before the recording cuts off. Israeli media reported that both journalists were evacuated to the hospital and are in stable condition amid heightened regional tensions

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Caught On Camera: Exact Moment When Blast Struck Lebanese TV Crew Moments Before Going Live
Camera captures blast | X

Nabatieh: A sudden explosion interrupted an Al-Manar television crew’s preparations for a report near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Sunday, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the blast struck and left two journalists injured.

The video shows Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shabib preparing to speak on camera when an explosion suddenly erupts, engulfing the frame in flames. The footage then abruptly cuts off, bringing the recording to an unexpected end.

According to Israeli media reports, Shabib, a correspondent for the Hezbollah-affiliated television network, was preparing to go on air when the strike occurred.

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Shabib and cameraman Mohammed Barjawi were injured in the incident and evacuated to a hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, Hezbollah terrorists had launched two explosive drones overnight toward Israeli troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge area within the security zone in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said there were no casualties among its forces following the drone attack.

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