Caught On Camera: DCP Nameplate Car Zigzags Through Indore, Allegedly Hits Child & Elderly Man | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car bearing a DCP nameplate was allegedly driven recklessly in the city, hitting a child on a bicycle and an elderly man on a scooter in the Pardeshipura area. Both reportedly escaped serious injuries.

The vehicle was reportedly allotted to the city's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4).

A video of the incident shows the car, bearing registration number MP 03 A 8674, moving in a zigzag manner, veering from one side of the road to the other and hitting vehicles along the way. According to reports, two policemen were inside the car.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Clerk Colony side when it first hit the boy riding a bicycle, causing him to fall on the road.

The driver allegedly continued without stopping. A passerby on a motorcycle followed the car and recorded the incident.

The car then headed via Kalash Square towards Bhandari Bridge, allegedly moving dangerously close to other vehicles.

Some people reportedly tried to stop the driver and ask him to drive carefully, but backed away after noticing the DCP nameplate.

At Bhandari Bridge, the car allegedly continued in the same manner and hit a scooter. The elderly rider lost his balance and fell towards the footpath, reportedly suffering minor injuries.

There were allegations that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but this has not been confirmed.

After the video circulated on social media, senior officers assigned the investigation to RI Deepak Patil. He told Free Press that the driver and the person accompanying him had been called to record their statements.

"We are also trying to contact the person who was hit by the car so appropriate action can be taken against the guilty," Patil said.

Sources claimed that the car had been allotted to DCP (Zone 4) Sunil Mehta and was returning to the DRP Line after dropping him at his residence on Sep 1, following his voluntary retirement when the incident occurred.