Teachers’ Day In Indore: IMC Honours Over 160 Educators; Vijayvargiya Says ‘Teachers Shape Students’ Future’ | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony was organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday to mark Teachers' Day, honouring teachers who had made outstanding contributions to the field of education.

More than 160 teachers, principals and educators were honoured for their outstanding contributions to education.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said a teacher is not merely a salaried professional but holds a revered position in society.

Citing Chanakya and Chandragupta and Dronacharya and Eklavya, he said teachers recognise the potential of their students and help shape their future.

He described Teachers' Day as an important tradition of respecting 'gurus' and extended his greetings to all teachers.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said teachers have a crucial role in fulfilling the vision of a developed India by 2047, imparting knowledge, values, faith and confidence to students despite challenges posed by rapid technological change.

Poet Satyanarayan Sattan said a teacher's students are his real wealth and described teachers as embodiments of Goddess Saraswati who remove the darkness of ignorance.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said life remains incomplete without teachers and acknowledged their contribution to building future citizens.

He noted that education and healthcare still require substantial work, adding that Indore has developed 12 model schools, upgraded more than half a dozen schools and converted several into smart schools.

MP Shankar Lalwani said teachers have a major responsibility in shaping the coming generation and achieving the 2047 developed India vision.

The honoured teachers received shawls, coconuts, certificates and mementoes, followed by a felicitation lunch.

According to general administration in-charge Nandkishor Pahadia, the programme organised annually by the civic body. The ceremony held at 11 am at Ravindra Natyagraha.

Eminent teachers recognised for their exemplary work in the education sector were felicitated with a shawl, coconut and certificate of appreciation.

Bring 5 books or 500g plastic, get a plant

The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched a special Teachers' Day campaign today encouraging citizens to exchange five books or 500 grams of plastic for a plant.

The initiative will run till September 30 at all RRR Centres across the city. Useful books collected will be distributed among needy children in settlements to support their education, while the drive will promote plastic disposal, resource reuse and environmental conservation.