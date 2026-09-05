₹55-Lakh Haryana Liquor Allegedly Headed To Dry Gujarat Seized In Indore, Driver Held | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department seized hundreds of cartons of liquor worth around Rs 55 lakh during a major action on Bypass Road late on Thursday.

Officials suspected that the liquor was being transported to Gujarat. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine the liquor's destination.

At the direction of district collector Shivam Verma, an Excise Department team led by deputy controller Manoj Agrawal conducted the operation.

During checking in the bypass area, the team stopped and inspected a container truck. A large quantity of liquor manufactured in Haryana was found inside the vehicle.

Officials seized the entire consignment and took the container truck into custody after arresting the driver.

The estimated value of the seized liquor is around Rs 55 lakh. The department is now investigating how the liquor was being transported and where the consignment was supposed to be delivered.

Officials suspect that the seized liquor could be part of an interstate illegal liquor transportation and smuggling network. Officials said that the liquor was being transported to the dry state of Gujarat.

The investigation is also focused on identifying the people who arranged the consignment and those who were supposed to receive it.

Agrawal said officials are collecting information about the source and destination of the liquor.

The police are also checking the involvement of other people in the network. A case has been registered in connection with the seizure, and further investigation and legal action are underway.