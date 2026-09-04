Fake Customer Care Call Costs Woman ₹2.96 Lakh In Indore | AI Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people in the city lost more than Rs 3.9 lakh in separate cyber fraud cases involving fake customer care assistance, bogus investment tasks and phone impersonation.

In one case, a 70-year-old woman lost Rs 2.96 lakh after searching online for a customer care number over repeated order cancellations.

Rani Singh, who frequently shopped through the Amazon app, said three of her credit card orders and later a cash-on-delivery order for hair colour were cancelled. On Aug 31, she searched Google for Amazon’s customer care number and called a number she found.

The caller, identifying himself as Abhinav Pandey, claimed to be from Amazon customer service and told her there could be a problem with her credit card. He later started a WhatsApp video call, kept his face hidden and convinced her to share her credit card details.

Singh later learnt that an unauthorised transaction of Rs 85,000 had been made. On checking, she found four unauthorised credit card transactions totalling Rs 2,96,239. She then filed a police complaint.

Man loses Rs 27,000 in Telegram task-based cyber fraud

A man lost Rs 27,000 after a fake online task-based profit scheme on Telegram tricked him. Athar Hussain told police that on June 25, he received a Telegram link promising high returns for completing simple tasks. He initially transferred Rs 1,000. The fraudsters later convinced him to make several more payments by claiming his commission was increasing. After losing Rs 27,000 without receiving any payout, Hussain filed an online cybercrime complaint.

Woman duped of Rs 68k in fraudulent phone call

A woman from Sirpur was allegedly cheated of Rs 68,000 by a cyber fraudster during a phone call. Manju Chauhan received a call from an unknown number late at night on Aug 20, 2026. The caller gained her trust and allegedly made an unauthorised transfer of Rs 68,000 from her bank account. Chauhan later filed an online police complaint.