Bulldozers Roll In Indore’s Musakhedi; 17 Structures Removed For 45-Metre-Wide Road | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its road-widening efforts along the Musakhedi Square–Sanwariya Dham Temple stretch, removing more than 17 houses and shops obstructing the proposed road construction.

The action was carried out in Zone 18, Ward 51, under the Indore Development Plan-2021. The road is being developed with a proposed width of 45 metres.

According to Building Officer Tanmay Singh, notices had earlier been served to property owners whose constructions were coming in the way of the road-widening project.

As the obstructions were not removed despite the notices, the municipal removal team acted on Wednesday.

Using JCB machines, the civic team removed more than 17 houses and shops, besides demolishing partial structures of several other houses that fell within the road alignment.

Illegal Portions Of Seven Houses Removed

IMC on Wednesday removed illegal structures from the front portions of seven houses that were obstructing road-widening work on Badal-Ka-Bhatta Road near Banganga Main Road.

Building Officer Anand Raidas said road-widening work is underway on Badal-Ka-Bhatta Road.

As the encroachments were not removed despite the notices, the civic body deployed JCB machines to demolish illegal front portions of seven houses falling within the road-widening alignment.