Caught On Cam: Shots Fired Near Sam’s BBQ In Austin, 2 Injured; Suspect On The Run

A shooting in East Austin on Sunday night triggered a heavy police response, with dramatic visuals of flashing patrol lights and cordoned-off streets surfacing online. Authorities say the situation is under control, though the suspect remains at large.

A reported shooting unfolded around 8:30 PM on April 26 near East 12th Street and Chicon Street, outside Sam’s BBQ, a well-known local eatery. According to police, multiple gunshots were fired in the area, sending panic through the neighborhood.

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Two Injured, No Fatalities Reported

Officers confirmed that two individuals were shot and rushed to nearby hospitals. While the exact nature of their injuries has not been disclosed, both are expected to survive. No deaths have been reported in the incident.

Heavy Police Presence Captured On Video

Videos circulating on social media show a tense nighttime scene, with multiple police vehicles flashing red and blue lights. Officers in tactical gear can be seen securing the area, while yellow police tape blocks off sections of the street. The footage, likely recorded by bystanders, captures the aftermath and investigation, not the shooting itself.

Street Locked Down, Suspect Still Missing

East 12th Street remained closed between Chicon and Alamo streets for several hours as investigators combed the scene. Police stated that the suspect fled after the shooting, and an active search operation is underway.

Authorities have described the shooting as an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. Officials also clarified that this incident is not linked to the earlier mass shooting in Austin’s Sixth Street area in March 2026.

Event Underway Before Shooting

Earlier in the evening, a nearby business had been hosting a “Sunday Funday” event featuring food, music, and entertainment. It remains unclear whether the gathering had any connection to the shooting.