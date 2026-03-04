21-Year-Old Indian-American UT Student Killed In Austin Gunfire, FBI Examines Motive

A deadly shooting at a packed bar in Austin, Texas has left three people dead, including a 21-year-old Indian-American student, as investigators examine possible extremist links to the attack.

The incident unfolded on Sunday night along Sixth Street, a popular nightlife strip near the University of Texas at Austin. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, opened fire with a rifle after driving past Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, sending crowds of students and revellers scrambling for safety. Police later shot and killed the gunman.

Among the victims was Savitha Shan, a management information systems and economics major at the university. The other two victims were 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials are assessing a potential “nexus of terrorism” and examining whether the shooting could be linked to tensions between the US and Iran. Reports indicate the suspect was wearing clothing bearing an Iranian flag design and religious slogans at the time of the attack.

Authorities said the firearms used were legally purchased several years ago in San Antonio. While the motive remains unclear, both federal and local investigators said it is too early to draw conclusions.

University President Jim Davis and faculty members paid tribute to Shan, describing her as an exceptional student set to graduate in May.