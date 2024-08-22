Caught Camera: Woman Climbs Into Tiger Enclosure To Poke Tiger At New Jersey Zoo

It has often been observed that visitors to zoos, disregarding their own safety, approach the animals too closely. In a recent incident in New Jersey, USA, a woman endangered her life by hopping over a fence surrounding a tiger enclosure.

Her act of taunting the tiger at close range was caught on camera and has been widely shared on social media platforms.

According to reports, after the video went viral, police have begun searching for the woman to pursue legal action against her.

The viral video shows a woman reaching through the fence of the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton.

Alarming video shows a tiger nearly biting off a woman’s hand after she climbed over a wooden fence and reached through the wire enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey.



Police are asking for the public's help finding and identifying her. https://t.co/tXiFRaVCB7 pic.twitter.com/jshnED7p3O — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 21, 2024

The woman attempted to touch the wild animal after getting dangerously close to it, with only a thin wire fence separating her from the tiger.

She quickly jumped back when the tiger became aggressive. The woman was not alone; she was accompanied by a man, who can also be seen in the video. The man appears to be standing on the other side of the fence.

The timing of the incident is unclear, but police released the video on Tuesday. At the end of the video, the woman is seen climbing back over the fence and walking away.

Authorities also shared a photo of a sign near the enclosure warning visitors not to climb the fence. Police are asking the public for any information about the woman in the video.