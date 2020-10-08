Catching virus was like a blessing from God: Trump

Describing getting coronavirus that took him to a military hospital for treatment "a blessing in disguise", US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the countrymen that he will get them same medicine that cured him for free.

"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel like perfect. So, I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Trump said in a video message.

Standing at the Rose Garden outside the Oval office, Trump attributed his fast cure to Regeneron drug along with others.

Less than four weeks before the crucial presidential elections, Trump said he wants Americans to get the same treatment that he received.

According to Trump, in addition to Regeneron, there is a very similar drug from Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company.

"They are coming out. And we're trying to get them emergency basis. I've authorised it," he said.

"I walked in (the hospital). I didn't feel good. A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital and that's what I want for everybody," he said.