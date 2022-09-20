Car-free day 2022: Here's when and why the world observes it

car-free day | Pixabay

World Car Free Day is a day observed on September 22. It is a day aimed at encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day and enjoy walking, riding a bicycle or travelling via public transport.

UN Environment’s "Share the Road Programme" supports governments and other stakeholders in developing countries to invest in infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles.

The initiative revolves around the idea that everyone begins and ends their journeys as pedestrians, and in cities, some people rely almost exclusively on walking and cycling.

Ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016, according to the World Health Organization. Transport is also the fastest growing source of fossil-fuel CO2 emissions, the largest contributor to climate change.

On this occasion, many people participate in the #BreatheLife campaign. The Breathe Life campaign is led by the World Health Organization, UN Environment and the Climate & Clean Air Coalition.

