Meet Mysuru man who walked Kanyakumari to Kashmir; his reason for foot travel is worth knowing

COVID-19 had been a tough period for many across the globe; some lost dear ones, some were mentally stuck to the change created by pandemic days, while some managed to win the battle via self-confidence and healthcare.

In an attempt to acknowledge the efforts of corona warriors, a man from Mysuru completed a 'Walk for Humanity'. He walked not less than 4000 while taking a foot travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Identified as Bharath PN, he stated that the walk was a "tribute to corona warriors."

It was on December 11, 2020 that the 33-year old began his initial steps towards the larger goal of covering the landscapes of India. The south Indian man began his journey from Kanyakumari and reached Srinagar on March 23, 2021, in a span of 99 days.

The reason behind his walk also had another note along tribute to warriors of COVID-19. What was it? According to reports, he had become jobless due to lockdown and had decided motivate himself via a long walk. Bharath told media, earlier, "I realized the importance of giving back to society and took on this mission in honor of all the Covid warriors, not just the frontline workers but everyone who did their best to help those in distress."

