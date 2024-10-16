 Canadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With India; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCanadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With India; Watch Video

Canadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With India; Watch Video

"The message that I've been getting loud and clear - and more and more strongly as time goes by - is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," Member of Parliament Sean Casey was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
"People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," Canadian MP Sean Casey said, underlining a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership | X@JustinTrudeau | YouTube@CBCNews Screengrab

Ottawa: Amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada, a Liberal Canadian MP has called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation as party leader ahead of the next elections, asserting that the country's 'people have had enough'.

"The message that I've been getting loud and clear - and more and more strongly as time goes by - is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," Member of Parliament Sean Casey was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

"People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," he said, underlining a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership.

"But those who have come to the same conclusion as me seem to be becoming more emboldened with the passage of time," the report quoted him as saying.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal Access Points; MLA Tamil Selvan Demands Foot Over Bridge
Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal Access Points; MLA Tamil Selvan Demands Foot Over Bridge
‘Rupali Ganguly Is A..’: Anupamaa Fame Rushad Rana REACTS To Actors Quitting Show Because Of Her
‘Rupali Ganguly Is A..’: Anupamaa Fame Rushad Rana REACTS To Actors Quitting Show Because Of Her
Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling Groundbreaking Epilepsy Research
Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling Groundbreaking Epilepsy Research
Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa And Thane Station
Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa And Thane Station

Casey's comments come a week after Liberal MPs held a series of meetings to discuss a path forward for the party following the byelection loss at Liberal stronghold Toronto-St. Paul's in June, according to the report.

Read Also
'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's...
article-image

Earlier in June, New Brunswick MP Wayne Long called for Trudeau's resignation, while Newfoundland and Labrador MP Ken McDonald has called for the prime minister to face a leadership review, the Toronto Sun newspaper reported.

Former Ottawa-area MP Catherine McKenna, who was a cabinet minister under Trudeau, has also said the party needs a new leader, it said.

Read Also
India-Canada Row: Diplomatic Ties Suffer Amid Fresh Tensions
article-image

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Ottawa.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With...

Canadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With...

'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's...

'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's...

French President Emmanuel Macron And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Continue To Squabble Over Role Of...

French President Emmanuel Macron And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Continue To Squabble Over Role Of...

2 Billion Women & Girls Worldwide Lack Access To Social Protection: UN Report

2 Billion Women & Girls Worldwide Lack Access To Social Protection: UN Report

Canada Lists Samidoun As Terrorist Organization, Citing National Security Concerns

Canada Lists Samidoun As Terrorist Organization, Citing National Security Concerns