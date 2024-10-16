Canadian MP Sean Casey Calls For PM Trudeau's Resignation As Liberal Leader Amid Diplomatic Row With India; Watch Video

"People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," Canadian MP Sean Casey said, underlining a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership | X@JustinTrudeau | YouTube@CBCNews Screengrab

Ottawa: Amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada, a Liberal Canadian MP has called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation as party leader ahead of the next elections, asserting that the country's 'people have had enough'.

"The message that I've been getting loud and clear - and more and more strongly as time goes by - is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," Member of Parliament Sean Casey was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

"People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," he said, underlining a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership.

"But those who have come to the same conclusion as me seem to be becoming more emboldened with the passage of time," the report quoted him as saying.

Casey's comments come a week after Liberal MPs held a series of meetings to discuss a path forward for the party following the byelection loss at Liberal stronghold Toronto-St. Paul's in June, according to the report.

Earlier in June, New Brunswick MP Wayne Long called for Trudeau's resignation, while Newfoundland and Labrador MP Ken McDonald has called for the prime minister to face a leadership review, the Toronto Sun newspaper reported.

Former Ottawa-area MP Catherine McKenna, who was a cabinet minister under Trudeau, has also said the party needs a new leader, it said.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Ottawa.

